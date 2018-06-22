Major milestone for the Zoo Interchange: The construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- A major milestone for the Zoo Interchange Project. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.
Valley Bridges/Marquette Interchange Project
Saturday, June 23
- The I-794 West to I-43 South system ramp reopens to traffic by 8 a.m.
- Look for the ramp from I-94 East to I-43 South to reopen in early July
I-41/894 Resurfacing Project
Sunday, June 24 (this will occur overnight Saturday instead of Overnight Friday due to weather)
- The I-41/894 South right lane closure from National Avenue to the Hale Interchange reopens by 7 a.m.
- The National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 South reopens to traffic by 7 a.m.
- The reopening of the lane on I-41/894 South provides three lanes through this area and makes possible the opening of the last system ramp in the Zoo Interchange
Zoo Interchange Project
Tuesday, June 26
- The system ramp from I-94 West to I-41/894 ramp reopens by 5 a.m.
- The 84th Street entrance ramps to I-41/894 South and I-41 North reopen by 5 a.m.
- Look for the I-94 East exit ramp to 84th Street to reopen in early July