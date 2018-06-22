Major milestone for the Zoo Interchange: The construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A major milestone for the Zoo Interchange Project. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Valley Bridges/Marquette Interchange Project

Saturday, June 23

The I-794 West to I-43 South system ramp reopens to traffic by 8 a.m.

Look for the ramp from I-94 East to I-43 South to reopen in early July

I-41/894 Resurfacing Project

Sunday, June 24 (this will occur overnight Saturday instead of Overnight Friday due to weather)

The I-41/894 South right lane closure from National Avenue to the Hale Interchange reopens by 7 a.m.

The National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 South reopens to traffic by 7 a.m.

The reopening of the lane on I-41/894 South provides three lanes through this area and makes possible the opening of the last system ramp in the Zoo Interchange

Zoo Interchange Project

Tuesday, June 26