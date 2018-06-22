× Man accused of 2 sexual assaults on Kenosha County Bike Trail pleads not guilty

KENOSHA — Reginaldo Etienne, the man accused in two sexual assaults that happened on the Kenosha County Bike Trail in March and May, pleaded not guilty on Friday, June 22 to the charges against him. Those charges include the following:

Second degree sexual assault with the use of force, repeater (2 counts)

False imprisonment, repeater (2 counts)

Aggravated battery to the elderly, repeater

Intimidate victim, use or attempt force

Battery

Etienne, 32, was identified in the assaults via DNA testing. Sheriff’s officials say the victim from the May attack fought the suspect, which resulted in the critical DNA evidence that led to the arrest.

According to sheriff’s officials, on March 25 and May 21, investigators responded to separate sexual assault complaints that occurred on the Kenosha County Bike Trail. Evidence at both scenes was collected by investigators. This evidence was submitted for processing to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

On June 4, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received a report on tests results from the State Crime Lab indicating DNA confirmation to one of the items submitted.

Further investigation resulted in the recovery of the suspect vehicle and the identification of evidence linking Etienne to both sexual assaults. Sheriff’s officials said the investigation involved the serving of two search warrants and interviews with the suspect and witnesses.

Etienne is due back in court on August 23. Jury selection for his trial is set to begin on October 1.