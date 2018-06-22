× Officials: Disgruntled motorist accused of pulling gun on railroad employee

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — A 54-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on a railroad employee.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 21 on Kinker Rd. in the Town of Friendship. The sheriff’s office received a report from an employee of the railroad, who was directing traffic at that location, that a disgruntled motorist had pulled a handgun from his truck and pointed it at him.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle involved at a residence on US Highway 45 and took the 54-year-old man into custody for disorderly conduct and reckless use of a firearm.

Officials say no shots were fired during the incident and no one was injured.