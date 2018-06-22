Racine group home employee accused of punching resident over cheeseburger

RACINE — A worker at a Racine group home is accused of punching a resident multiple times, all because of a cheeseburger.

Investigators say Canei Brown, 19, was working third shift at a group home that houses disabled residents last month.

A man staying there says Brown punched him several times after he ate a hamburger that must have belonged to her.

The criminal complaint states the victim stated, “Canei she whooped my (expletive); she’s very strong; over a cheeseburger.”

Brown is charged with disorderly conduct and a felony count of “intentionally abusing patients – causing bodily harm.”