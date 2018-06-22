MILWAUKEE -- The Summer Soulstice Music Festival is taking over the east side of Milwaukee this weekend. Kristin Godfrey joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Summer Soulstice (website)

Saturday, June 23th, 2018, head to the East Side for Milwaukee’s official celebration of the summer soulstice, now in its 18th year!

Presented by Miller Lite & hosted by the East Side Business Improvement District.

Summer Soulstice is the largest free showcase of top local bands along with visual artists, makers of Milwaukee's arts/crafts scene curated by the Waxwing, creation stations, East Side restaurants, active events, family-friendly activities and more.