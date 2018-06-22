2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Sweet treat that’s parent and kid-approved: See how to make DIY gummy bears

MILWAUKEE -- Could you use a pick-me-up this Friday? June is National Candy Month and National Iced Tea Month -- so Erica Cleven joins Real Milwaukee to share a recipe for both.

Gummy Bears (Worms) from www.mamanatural.com

Ingredients:

1 cup organic juice for each color:

  • For red gummies: Pomegranate or cherry juice (100% juice not diluted with sugar and water)
  • For orange gummies: Peach/carrot juice combo
  • For the yellow gummies: Half cup of orange juice and half cup of pineapple juice

1/3 cup unflavored gelatin
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/2 cup honey
Nonstick cooking spray (olive oil sprayer)
Gummy bear molds with droppers

Equipment:

  • Measuring cups
  • Measuring spoons
  • Candy molds
  • Dropper

Directions:

  • Put juice into a sauce pan. Add gelatin and stir. Let it sit for a minute or two so the gelatin can “bloom”. (This will help prevent a clumpy or gritty finished product)
  • Turn heat to medium-low and stir until gelatin dissolves.
  • Let stand until slightly cooled. Add lemon juice and honey. Stir well.
  • Use a dropper to put liquid into gummy bear mold.
  • Let sit for 5 minutes so it sets and then put in fridge for one hour. Remove from molds and enjoy! Store in refrigerator for up to a week.

Kids:
1. Measure ingredients
2. Stir mixture on stove
3. Spray molds with cooking spray
4. Use the dropper to put liquid into bold
Adults:
1. Help with stovetop

Blueberry Maple Iced Tea

  • 1 cup frozen blueberries
  • 4 bags black tea leaves
  • 4 cups boiling water
  • 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

Equipment:

  • Measuring cups
  • Measuring spoons
  • 2 glass pitchers
  • Cheesecloth

Put blueberries and tea bags in a large glass pitcher. Pour boiling water over over them. Add maple syrup and stir.
Let steep for 5 minutes. Cover with cheesecloth and pour strained liquid into other pitcher.
Refrigerate until cool. Serve over ice.

Kids
1. Measure ingredients
2. Stir in syrup

Adults:
1. Pour boiling water
2. Pour through cheesecloth