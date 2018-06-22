Sweet treat that’s parent and kid-approved: See how to make DIY gummy bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Could you use a pick-me-up this Friday? June is National Candy Month and National Iced Tea Month -- so Erica Cleven joins Real Milwaukee to share a recipe for both.

Gummy Bears (Worms) from www.mamanatural.com

Ingredients:

1 cup organic juice for each color:

For red gummies: Pomegranate or cherry juice (100% juice not diluted with sugar and water)

For orange gummies: Peach/carrot juice combo

For the yellow gummies: Half cup of orange juice and half cup of pineapple juice

1/3 cup unflavored gelatin

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 cup honey

Nonstick cooking spray (olive oil sprayer)

Gummy bear molds with droppers

Equipment:

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

Candy molds

Dropper

Directions:

Put juice into a sauce pan. Add gelatin and stir. Let it sit for a minute or two so the gelatin can “bloom”. (This will help prevent a clumpy or gritty finished product)

Turn heat to medium-low and stir until gelatin dissolves.

Let stand until slightly cooled. Add lemon juice and honey. Stir well.

Use a dropper to put liquid into gummy bear mold.

Let sit for 5 minutes so it sets and then put in fridge for one hour. Remove from molds and enjoy! Store in refrigerator for up to a week.

Kids:

1. Measure ingredients

2. Stir mixture on stove

3. Spray molds with cooking spray

4. Use the dropper to put liquid into bold

Adults:

1. Help with stovetop

Blueberry Maple Iced Tea

1 cup frozen blueberries

4 bags black tea leaves

4 cups boiling water

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

Equipment:

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

2 glass pitchers

Cheesecloth

Put blueberries and tea bags in a large glass pitcher. Pour boiling water over over them. Add maple syrup and stir.

Let steep for 5 minutes. Cover with cheesecloth and pour strained liquid into other pitcher.

Refrigerate until cool. Serve over ice.

Kids

1. Measure ingredients

2. Stir in syrup

Adults:

1. Pour boiling water

2. Pour through cheesecloth