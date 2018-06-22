Watch: Pandas take part in World Cup fever in China

CHINA — A group of pandas are in the World Cup spirit in China.

Video at a panda protection center at the Shenshuping Panda Base in Sichuan, shows a group of eight 1-year-old pandas squaring off in a soccer match.

Spectators look on as two baskets were placed on a patch of grass imitating soccer goals. The pandas, however, failed miserably to score goals on one another. They were distracted by the baskets which they used as toys to play around with.

Other pandas were also seen chowing down on fresh bamboo located near the makeshift arena.