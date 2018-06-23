× ‘And then there were 5:’ HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines welcome 5th child

WACO, Texas – Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper welcomed a new child to their family Saturday morning, June 23.

“And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great,” Chip Gaines said in a tweet.

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

The couple announced they were expecting back in January.

They have four children: Drake, Ella Rose, Duke and Emmie Kay.

In April, the couple debuted their new series, “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design” that gives fans “a never-before-seen look at the coveted design secrets,” HGTV said.

The new 15-episode series highlights how “Joanna creates breathtaking designs — from strategy to staging — in each stunning overhaul,” HGTV said in a news release.