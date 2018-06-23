Bratz Dairy Farms hosts Racine County Breakfast on the Farm to ‘bridge the gap between consumers and producers’

FRANKSVILLE -- Time to wake up and have some breakfast...Breakfast on the Farm that is! Evan Peterson visited the Bratz Dairy Farm with more.

About Breakfast on the Farm

Jeremy and Jackie Bratz of Bratz Dairy Farm will be hosting the 4th annual Racine County Breakfast on the Farm June 23, 2018.

Both Jeremy and Jackie were raised on family farms in Racine County. They began farming at the current location in 2000, shortly after the passing of Jackie’s father, Richard Waldon. In 2007, they purchased the farm and are currently milking 150 cows of many different breeds. Along with raising cattle and producing milk, the Bratzs’ grow corn, alfalfa and soybeans.

“We are very proud to be rooted in Racine County,” says Jackie Bratz, part owner and operator of Bratz Dairy Farm. “We are excited to welcome the community to our farm. It is an honor to host this event and we will be sure not to disappoint.”

The event will be held at 11922 4 ¼ mile Road Franksville, WI 53126. The breakfast tickets are $6.00 each, children 3 years and under are free. The breakfast will include; eggs, sausage, milk and ice cream and will be served from 7-11am. There is fun for the whole family including a children’s game tent, tour of the farm, local farmers market and much more.

“The Racine County Breakfast on the Farm committee is excited to showcase the Bratz Dairy Farm as host this year,” says Dormie Roberts, Public Relations Chair “As a committee our goal is to bridge the gap between consumers and producers about our agriculture industry in Racine County. It is also a fun and educational event for the whole family to attend.”