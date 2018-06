× Girl, 7, in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a serious accident that happened near 35th and Florist Friday night, June 22.

It happened around 8:45 p.m.

According to police, a seven-year-old girl ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene.

The young girl was taken to the hospital for her injures. Police say she is in serious but stable condition.