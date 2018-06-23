× Glendale police: Officer struck, injured by stolen vehicle during pursuit

GLENDALE — A Glendale police officer is injured after being hit by a stolen vehicle near Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive early Saturday morning, June 23.

The City of Glendale police officers responded to the area around 2:40 a.m. to assist the Whitefish Bay Police Department in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle involved in several incidents in their jurisdiction.

At the intersection, a Glendale police officer was positioned to deploy a tire deflation device. Officials say the suspect vehicle drove into the intersection at a high rate of speed, crossed over several lanes of traffic, and struck the officer causing injury.

According to police, the suspect vehicle continued driving after striking the officer and eventually eluded the pursuing squads. The vehicle was later recovered abandoned in the City of Milwaukee.

The officer received non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.