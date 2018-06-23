Milwaukee police searching for critical missing 36-year-old Kevin Cowser

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 36-year-old man. Officials say Kevin Cowser was last seen near 13th and Wells around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 23.

Cowser is described as a male, black, 6′ tall, 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt with white speckles, black pants and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Cowswer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.