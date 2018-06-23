× Seth Rogen reveals he refused a photo with Paul Ryan: ‘No way, man’

Seth Rogen revealed Friday he refused to take a picture with Paul Ryan and instead rebuked the House speaker.

The actor and comedian said the incident took place at a Park City, Utah, summit hosted by Mitt Romney earlier this month where Rogen had been invited to speak. Rogen said he was first approached by Ryan’s sons, who asked for a picture and then said their dad wanted to meet him.

“And then they said, ‘Our dad wants to meet you,’ and I turned around and Paul Ryan was walking towards me,” Rogen recounted on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“My whole body, puckered, as it were, I tensed up, and I didn’t know what to do,” Rogen recalled.

Rogen said Ryan shook his hand, but when the Wisconsin Republican asked for a photo, Rogen replied: “No way, man!”

“And I couldn’t stop, and I said, ‘Furthermore, I hate what you’re doing to the country at this point and I count the days until you no longer have one iota of the power that you currently have,'” Rogen told Colbert.

Rogen said he felt “very conflicted” after the outburst because Ryan’s sons were “still standing right there.”

“It’s not their fault, but at the same time they should probably learn that if they like a movie or song, the person who made that probably doesn’t like their dad that much,” he said.

“I don’t know how I feel — I’m glad I didn’t take a picture with Paul Ryan,” Rogen concluded.