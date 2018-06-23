Silver Alert: Search is on to find 65-year-old Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Milwaukee woman. Clarice Kidd, 65, was last seen near 39th and Roosevelt around 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 23.

Officials say Kidd left on foot and has gone missing in the past. On that occasion she was found on a Milwaukee County Transit System bus.

Kidd is described as a female, black, 4’11” tall, 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.