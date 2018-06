MILWAUKEE — A special fundraiser was held at all five of the Sobelman’s Pub & Grill restaurants Saturday, June 23 to honor the legacy of Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr.

Officer Irvine, who was 23 years old, died in the line of duty after a pursuit near 76th and Silver Spring Drive on June 7.

One dollar of each burger and sandwich sold goes to the official memorial fund created in his honor.

The fundraiser runs through 11 p.m. Saturday.