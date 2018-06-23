2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during World Cup Soccer ⚽

Ugly dogs return for annual Northern California contest

Posted 5:10 pm, June 23, 2018, by

Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff sits in the grass at The World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 23, 2017. Martha won the competition which included an award of $1500, a trophy and a flight to New York for media appearances. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

PETALUMA, Calif. — Dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues will flaunt their imperfections as they compete to win the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The event is taking place Saturday this year at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, a departure from previous years when it was held on Friday. Organizers say they wanted more people to attend.

This year’s dogs include a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt and a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin.

The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500.

Last year’s winner was a 125-pound (57-kilogram) gentle giant named Martha — a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.