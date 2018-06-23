× Whitefish Bay police advise residents to lock homes, cars after recent burglaries

WHITEFISH BAY — Whitefish Bay police are reminding people in the area and neighboring communities to lock your homes and cars. This, after a rash of overnight entries to unlocked vehicles and residences.

Investigators say the suspects involved in these crimes are targeting easily accessible valuables inside vehicles and unlocked homes.

This advisory came out after a home on North Bay Ridge Avenue was broken into on Saturday, June 23. Police say the suspects entered into the unlocked home and found keys to three vehicles in a purse.

Two of the vehicles were taken from that home as well as a third vehicle from another location.

According to police, these are crimes of opportunity. Surveillance footage from residents has shown when the suspects come across locked vehicles — they simply move on until they find one that is unlocked.

Whitefish Bay police also encourage people in the area to not leave keys in your vehicle.

Call 9-1-1 immediately to report suspicious activity.