Wisconsin task force makes recommendations for foster care

MADISON — A state task force aimed at streamlining foster care in Wisconsin says the system is headed in the right direction, but there’s more work to be done.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Speaker’s Task Force On Foster Care issued its final report Thursday.

Republican Rep. Patrick Snyder of Schofield co-chaired the task force. He says the state should provide children more education and career training. The report also recommends a focus on drug abuse.

The task force has recommended 13 bills aimed at streamlining the foster care system and helping families before they go into the system. Gov. Scott Walker has signed 11 into law.

Democratic Steve Doyle of Onalaska co-chaired the task force. He says the bills give foster parents more access to funding.