× ATV crash leaves man unconscious, injured in Sheboygan County; alcohol believed to be a factor

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A Sheboygan man was taken to the hospital after an ATV accident in Sheboygan County early Sunday morning, June 24.

At around 12:30 a.m., the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was called to Harbor Lights Rd. in Cascade for an ATV accident.

When they arrived, deputies found a 26-year-old still unconscious from his injuries as the driver.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor at this time. The victim was taken by helicopter to the hospital by Flight for Life.

The following resources were involved in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, Cascade Fire Department, Random Lake Ambulance, Orange Cross Ambulance, and Flight for Life.