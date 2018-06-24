Boy battling neurological disorder gets his own batcave thanks to Make-A-Wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Texas -- A Texas teenager battling a neurological disorder received his very own "batcave" from the Make-A-Wish Foundation!

The specialized batcave was built in Tyler Newlin's backyard in Mansfield, Texas. It has air conditioning to help Newlin beat the Texas heat, along with Nerf guns, a television and even a bat signal.

"It's the greatest thing in the world. I can't wait to see the look on his face. We're all so excited," said Brian Grossman.

It was made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which teamed up with Brian Grossman, builder, to create the wheelchair-friendly play area for Newlin.

Newlin's parents kept the whole thing a secret until the batcave was unveiled over the weekend. The celebration included a special visit from Newlin's favorite crime fighter.

"They've had the tarp up for the last three weeks. We told Tyler that they were building a storage shed for the lawn equipment, and that the tarp was up to keep the debris from the pool. We're overwhelmed by the generosity of the community," said Theressa Newlin, Tyler's mother.

Officials with Make-A-Wish North Texas said they've granted a lot of wishes over the years, but this was the first time they've worked to create a batcave.