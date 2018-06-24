‘Celebrate the strawberry’ and more at Cedarburg’s 33rd annual Strawberry Festival 🍓

CEDARBURG -- Considered one of the best festivals in Wisconsin, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival has plenty to do from vendors to live music and more. FOX6's Evan Peterson went to the festival with a look at all there is going on.

About the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival (website)

Thousands and thousands of festgoers descend upon Cedarburg each year for Strawberry Festival, an art-filled weekend brimming with the most luscious summer fruit. Come celebrate Cedarburg’s 33rd Annual Strawberry Festival, June 23 & 24, 2018. This free, family-oriented festival is a favorite of many, drawing up to 100,000 people annually to celebrate the strawberry, enjoy live music, browse and purchase original artwork from hundreds of artists, and enjoy some of the most decadent homegrown strawberries in the area.

Wander down Washington Avenue and you’ll see why “Art is a Tradition” in Cedarburg. Fondly referred to as Art on the Avenue, Strawberry Festival highlights more than 300 of the best local and Midwest artists who bring their combined perspectives, skills, and thousands of works of arts to the streets of Cedarburg, including paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber art, fine glass, woodwork, mixed media, and photography. Art on the Avenue is a combined effort of four local organizations, the Cedarburg Cultural Center, Cedar Creek Settlement Merchant's Association, the Ozaukee Art Center and the Cedarburg Art Museum, and offers one-of-a-kind works of art from functional to surreal, from witty to the elegantly decorative, as well as the opportunity to meet most of the artists in person.

Strawberry Festival’s many food vendors are a huge draw to the festival, and sure to please any palate. Festival Food Booth favorites include the “Original” Strawberry Brat, Strawberry Shortcake, Strawberry Chicken Wrap and Strawberry Lemonade. New this year, be sure to try our Strawberry Brat Corndog, Strawberry Schaum Torte and Strawberry Kringles all Wisconsin favorites. Throughout the festival foodies will find strawberry pie, strawberry crepes, strawberry slushies and chocolate-covered strawberries as well as many other locally made delicacies. Schmit’s Berry Farm, a local grower, provides the festival with the most ripe and juicy strawberries, available for purchase by the quart.

The festival also boasts an extensive Festival Food Court, offering everything from summer favorites like hamburgers, chicken, BBQ and roasted corn, to sweet treats and specialty foods. The popular Sunday morning all-you-can-eat Strawberry Pancake Breakfast takes place on the north end of the Festival grounds from 8:00-11:00 a.m. (weather permitting) and is served by the Cedar Creek Settlement Merchants. More than 1,000 customers get their fill of mouthwatering strawberry pancakes while listening to live music outside along Cedar Creek.

For attendees with a taste for wine, Cedar Creek Winery’s Strawberry Blush Wine is a must – this and the winery’s other award-winning wines can be purchased by the bottle or glass throughout the Festival.

Live music all over the Festival’s Historic District satisfies every music lover. The best place to enjoy the music is at the Gruber Law Office Main Stage at Festival Food Court which will feature rockin’ fun cover bands with shaded seating and is in close proximity to the main Festival Food Court. See the Strawberry Festival schedule for a line-up of the bands.

For our littlest strawberry-lovers, Henry’s Kids Korner at Cedar Creek Park offers pony rides, a petting zoo, inflatable bounce houses, food vendors, dancers, clowns, interactive performances from Mr. Pickles sponsored by Country Air Rides and lots of other activities. One of the Festival’s most popular events is the CedarQuacker 500 sponsored by Port Washington State Bank, where hundreds of rubber ducks are launched into the creek in a race to the finish Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m.

Want to see a little more of beautiful Historic Cedarburg? The Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Ozaukee County’s “Berry Big” 5K Run/Walk kicks off Saturday at 8:00 a.m. and circles through the neighborhoods that surround the downtown area. Or take a ride on the Tractor Hayride Shuttle that travels around the festival route, sponsored by Habush Habush & Rottier, S.C. Off the festival footprint, the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts will feature exhibits and fun family activities.

Our Official Festival Merchandise booth will be located at Columbia and Washington Avenue, right in the middle of the festival. Don’t leave without a souvenir!