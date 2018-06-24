Experience the Racine Zoo’s adult only version of the ‘taste of Racine’

RACINE — We’re nearing the end of June but the Racine Zoo has plenty of fun still planned before the month is out. Amber with the Racine Zoo gives a look at two of their events: Wine, Stein & Dine and Roar and Pour.

About Wine, Stein & Dine (website)

Kick Off Summer with Wine, Stein & Dine

On Saturday, June 30th from 6pm-9pm. The Racine Zoo’s version of the "Taste of Racine" but for Adults Only. Join us for bites of local cuisine and unlimited samples of wine and beer. Wine, Stein & Dine was created by the Racine Zoo to showcase the classic Wisconsin food and beverage favorites as well as new offerings from our regions exciting culinary scene.

Plus, the entire Zoo will be open to Explore.

*Must be 21 and older to attend this event*

Tickets must be purchased in advance of the event. Ticket sales go through noon on Saturday, June 30. Get them today!

Wine, Stein & Dine is an effective marketing tool for your business.

Interested in becoming a featured vendor? Download the Vendor Application Here

Rates:

Zoo Member: $40

Non Member: $50