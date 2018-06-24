Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue battle early morning house fire

FOND DU LAC — The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Farwell and Salem for reports of a house on fire early Sunday morning, June 24.

The call came in around 12:45 a.m. Once they arrived, smoke and fire was showing from the second floor balcony at the back of a two-story, wood framed duplex.

Firefighters quickly attacked the flames and were able to contain it to a single room and extinguish it before it spread any further.

Fond du Lac police provided traffic control and scene management. Red Cross assisted the residents.

Everyone in the home safely evacuated the building and no injures were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews will be canvasing the area to educate individuals on the importance of working smoke detectors and fire safety.