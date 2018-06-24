FoodJenga: Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen shows off their trend-inspired menu

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- #FoodJenga is becoming a big trend on social media -- with social media users trying to stack their snack as high as they can. Brian from Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen came to the studio to challenge FOX6 Weekend Wake Up anchor Derica Williams and Weather Expert Rachael Kaye to the trend and to talk about how their menu inspired by it.

About Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (website)

Whether it’s the feeling you get when you taste one of your favorite dishes or when you try a new and exciting flavor, food is at the heart of the matter when it comes to putting a smile on your face. At Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, that’s the why we make our food from scratch in our kitchen. From our fresh salsa, made in-house, to our finger-pinched Homemade Chicken Pot Pie crust, we start with whole ingredients and prep each item with care. It’s the way food is supposed to be prepared – the right way, not the easy way. Because when it’s made the right way, it just plain tastes better.

Day in and day out, we fire up the grills and prepare all our made-from-scratch food with you in mind. From the minute you walk in until the time you leave, you’ll be treated to wonderful service, delicious food and a family-friendly experience.

And, to take you behind the scenes of our made-from-scratch approach, we’ve created the “Goodness” blog where we share stories of how we make some of our most favorite dishes, how our unique recipes were created and which taste trends are in season, among other delicious details. But it's not all about us. The blog also gives us a venue to share tips, trends, and lifestyle, health and wellness info, as well as community content that might add a little goodness in your life.

Add it all up, and we hope you’ll see that we take the time and put in the effort - our food is not pre-made, but hand-crafted with unhurried care - to make a positive impact on our local community.

Stop by for a taste of goodness!