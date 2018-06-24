2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Han Solo’s Blaster from ‘Return of the Jedi’ tops auction

Posted 6:23 am, June 24, 2018

Star Wars' Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster (estimated value $300,000 - 500,000) is exhibited by Julien's Auctions at Planet Hollywood, in New York, on May 21, 2018. - The auction will take place on June 23, 2018, in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)

LAS VEGAS — Han Solo’s Blaster from the “Return of the Jedi” has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.

Julien’s Auctions says Ripley’s Believe It or Not bought the item Saturday.

The sci-fi weapon was the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction.

The blaster was part of a collection from the U.S. art director on the film, James L. Schoppe. An Imperial Scout Trooper Blaster from the movie sold for $90,625.

Julien’s says other items at the auction included a full Superman III costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve. It sold for $200,000, well over its original estimate.

A black wool dress worn by Marilyn Monroe went for $50,000 to benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.

The auction was held at Planet Hollywood casino-resort.