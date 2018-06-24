× ‘Help us help others:’ Briggs & Stratton asks community for help during Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — To celebrate 110 years in business, Briggs & Stratton has a call-to-action for the public during Summerfest 2018: Help us help others.

From June 27 to July 8, those who visit the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard stage will see a video highlighting the company’s involvement in the Milwaukee community. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for one of four local nonprofit organizations to win a $5,000 donation.

By texting “briggshelps” to 33988, people will get a link to vote for one of the following organizations:

“There are so many truly impactful nonprofit organizations within the Milwaukee community – many of which Briggs & Stratton supports; however, the featured four closely align with our areas of focus and we’re happy to rally the community around their efforts,” said Rick Carpenter, vice president of corporate marketing at Briggs & Stratton. “While only one organization will receive this donation, we’ll continue to provide support to them all in other ways throughout the year.”

The organization with the most votes on July 8 at 11:59 p.m. will receive the donation from Briggs & Stratton and be announced on the company’s Facebook page on July 9.

For more information on each of the featured nonprofit organizations, click on the links above.