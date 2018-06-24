Inaugural butterfly release held at Wauwatosa hospice facility in honor of late loved ones

WAUWATOSA — Honoring those who have passed with a sign of new life, a butterfly release was held in Wauwatosa Sunday, June 24.

The event took place at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.

More than 300 people participated in the butterfly release to remember loved ones.

This was the first year for this event which supports program needs at Aurora Zilber and through Aurora Home Hospice Care, including bereavement programs and advanced training opportunities for nurses and team members specializing in end-of-life care.

If you missed the event and would like to support Aurora Zilber and Aurora Home Hospice Care, you can make a donation online HERE.