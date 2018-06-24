Instagram video appears to show police being called on girl selling water without a permit

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — A woman is catching some flak after allegedly calling the police on an 8-year-old girl who was allegedly selling water without a permit.

Video posted to Instagram by @Ladyesowavy shows the girl’s mother following the woman as she called 911.

The girl had been selling bottled water, which the woman said is illegal to do without a permit.

Officers reportedly declined to respond to the scene.

The Instagram video was viewed more than 250,000 times in just eight hours, with the caption reading “an 8-year-old girl selling water in front of her apartment building where she’s lived her whole life is not a reason to call the police.”