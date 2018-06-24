× ‘Intersection of the sacred and secular:’ Tailgate Mass celebrated before Brewers/Cardinals game

MILWAUKEE — There was baseball, brats and prayer at Miller Park Sunday, June 24 as hundreds took part in a “Tailgate Mass” before the Milwaukee Brewers took on the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We call it the intersection of the sacred and secular. We feel that everything is a lot more beautiful, a lot more joyful and a lot more peaceful when that intersection happens,” said Bob Simi, organizer.

As part of the “Day of Faith” celebration, a Germantown nun threw out the first pitch.