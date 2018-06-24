Monday marks 1 year since search began for Lynn Rickard, missing from Kansasville

KANSASVILLE — Monday, June 25, 2018 marks the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Lynn Rickard.

Racine County sheriff’s officials said Rickard, 59, left her home the morning of June 25, 2017, and was believed to be unclothed. Sheriff’s officials said Rickard suffers from mental illness and left her home without her required oxygen. John Rickard has said his wife was trying new medication that wasn’t working well for her.

He said Sunday he’s still holding out hope she will come home. He said he’s encouraged that a new detective is working on the case, and promising to keep him updated.

“Trying to keep my mind off of things. It will be a difficult day. Father’s Day was kinda difficult. That was our anniversary. Married 23, 23 years,” said John Rickard.

Lynn Rickard is 5’4″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Several large-scale searches have been conducted since Rickard’s disappearance, which included areas in Kenosha County. Officials have even used cadaver dogs in their search. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Kansasville Fire Department picked up their search back in December. In November, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said “at this point, we’re searching for remains.”

Shortly after her disappearance, John Rickard began offering a cash reward, beginning at $10,000. After a month, it was increased to $25,000, and then $50,000. Rickard said the money is coming from his retirement savings.