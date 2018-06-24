× Police: Man suffers graze wound to the head after being shot near 21st & National

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 21st and National on Saturday, June 23.

Investigators say at around 6:45 p.m., a 20-year-old man was in a vehicle driving in the area when he heard shots fired.

He suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the motive for the shooting.

There are no suspects in custody.