Police: Woman killed in crash near Green Bay and Glendale; driver arrested

MILWAUKEE — A woman was killed Sunday, June 24 in a crash that happened near Green Bay and Glendale in Milwaukee — and an arrest was made.

Police said a 68-year-old woman was killed in the crash involving two vehicles.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody.

It happened around 3 p.m., and police said this was a case of reckless driving.

The suspect vehicle was not stolen, police said.