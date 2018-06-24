Rufus King junior playing hoops and learning life lessons all year long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE- Cameron Tolefree will be a junior at Milwaukee's Rufus King high school this fall. Cameron plays basketball for the Generals during the school year. But in the summer he plays for the Running Rebels. Cameron says he is also getting mentoring while with the Running Rebels. He says he is learning about making money, saving money and not to play around all the time. Cameron says he has goals of playing professionally after college. Cameron is also a triplet, with two sisters born just minutes before him.

Cameron Tolefree

Rufus King Junior

Basketball