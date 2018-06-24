2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during World Cup Soccer ⚽

Josef Newgarden wins IndyCar at Road America

Posted 12:38 pm, June 24, 2018, by , Updated at 02:39PM, June 24, 2018

FORT WORTH, TX - JUNE 08: Josef Newgarden, driver of the #1 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, stands on the grid during the US Concrete Qualifying Day for the Verizon IndyCar Series DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 8, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

ELKHART LAKE — Pole sitter Josef Newgarden had a dominating run at Road America for his third IndyCar victory of the season.

The defending series champion crossed the finish line with a comfortable 3.38-second cushion over second-place Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Newgarden led 53 of 55 laps in the 222-mile race, pulling away slowly from Hunter-Reay over the last 15 laps. Points leader Scott Dixon finished third.

The win completed an impressive weekend for Newgarden, who recorded the fastest lap speed in practice this weekend. He returns to the podium following a five-race stretch finishing no higher than eighth that had dropped him from first to fifth in the driver standings.