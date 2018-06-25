× 4 arrests made: Deputies recover 2 stolen vehicles — 1 with father and son inside

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, June 25 shared details on two incidents in which stolen vehicles were recovered, and two arrests were made.

The first happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 when deputies spotted a vehicle reported stolen out of Butler that was traveling westbound near 7th and Locust. The vehicle initially pulled over, but suddenly sped off when the deputies attempted a traffic stop, sheriff’s officials said.

A short pursuit ended when deputies found the vehicle near in an alley between 10th and 11th Streets. Both the driver’s side and passenger side doors were open. A foot pursuit ensued, and two men, both from Milwaukee were arrested — father and son, ages 51 and 30. Sheriff’s officials said the father was the driver, and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for second degree sexual assault of a child.

Both individuals now face charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The second incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday when deputies responded to a call for a disabled vehicle on I-41/US-45 southbound at Hampton Avenue.

Upon arrival, the deputies brought one of the vehicle occupants, who had begun walking northbound, back to the vehicle. The vehicle did not have license plates and was listed by the Milwaukee Police Department as stolen.

Deputies took both occupants into custody — two men ages 39 (from Pewaukee) and 60 (from Milwaukee). They face charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

“Car thieves are more than a nuisance! They destroy property, people’s lives and they place the motoring public in grave danger. We will continue to track down and arrest these criminals,” Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt said in the release.