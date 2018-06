Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In a jam with too much fruit and not sure what to do? Jam baby! Food science expert, Christina Ward, joins Real Milwaukee with two jam recipes that don't require cooking.

Easy Chia Jam

Ingredients:

2 cups chopped fruit

lemon juice to taste

honey

agave

sugar or maple syrup to taste

2 tbsp. Chia seeds

Fresh Strawberry Jam

Ingredients: