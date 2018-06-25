‘Be generous:’ Peaches, pears in 100% juice requested during ‘Stomp Out Hunger’ at Summerfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Hunger Task Force joins Johnson Controls and FOX6 News to fight summer hunger in Milwaukee during the annual "Stomp Out Hunger" campaign on Wednesday, June 27 -- opening day of Summerfest.

Sherrie Tussler is on a mission to stomp out hunger.

"We're asking people to be thoughtful," said Tussler, director of the Hunger Task Force.

More than half of the people who use local pantries are kids. The Hunger Task Force wants to provide fruit to every kid that uses the pantries -- but it never has enough.

"Fruit is not donated in adequate amounts to the Hunger Task Force, so we are asking people to give it to us," said Tussler.

They're specifically requesting peaches or pears in 100 percent juice.

"People can bring other kinds of fruit. They can bring 100 percent juice. We're asking people to think about what they are bringing to our festivals all summer long, to make sure we are thinking about our kids," said Tussler.

Festival attendees can receive free admission to Summerfest on Wednesday, June 27 from noon to 3 p.m. if you bring three non-perishable food items to help "Stomp Out Hunger." All food donations will be collected by the Hunger Task Force for sorting and distribution to a local network of 74 food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters for Milwaukee families in need.

"Be generous. Put four cans in each hand. Bring a whole bag," said Tussler.

Summerfest visitors are highly encouraged to think critically about their donations and bring fresh, juicy, canned fruit packed in 100 percent juice — not syrup.

Unhealthy items never make it to local families. Instead, they are sent to the Hunger Task Force's farm for compost.

"It's not waste. It's a circle of life kind of thing, so hopefully we can grow some healthy things out of the compost," said Tussler.

Over the past 12 years, the "Stomp Out Hunger" campaign has collected nearly 800,000 pounds of emergency food.

Food donations are accepted year-round at Hunger Task Force.

Secure, online donations are always encouraged and can be made by CLICKING HERE.