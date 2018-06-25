× Fire breaks out in apartment building basement on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Monday morning, June 25 responded to the scene of an apartment fire on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on 97th Street near Michele Street.

Authorities say the fire broke out in the basement of an apartment building. The building didn’t sustained any structural damage – but some items in the basement were damaged.

The is unknown at this time of the fire was suspicious in nature. The investigation is ongoing.