× Fire damages home on Lindermann Avenue in Racine, cause under investigation

RACINE — Firefighters on Sunday night, June 24 responded to the scene of house fire in Racine. It happened shortly before midnight in the area of Lindermann and Lathrop.

Upon arrival, crews discovered an upstairs bedroom fire in an occupied home. Officials say residents were asleep in other bedrooms or watching TV on the first floor — and were unaware of the fire.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the home. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $2,000 in damage. The home remains habitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.