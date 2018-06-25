× Greendale woman, 23, dies after 2-vehicle crash in Waushara County

WAUSHARA COUNTY — A 23-year-old woman from Greendale was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Plainfield in Waushara County, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to FOX6’s sister station WLUK, the crash happened Sunday, June 24 around 3:30 p.m., on Highway 73 near Aniwa Road.

Officials say an Oshkosh man, 24, was headed north when he crossed the center line. The Greendale woman was a passenger in his vehicle.

WLUK is reporting his vehicle hit a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old Wautoma man, who was headed south. A Wautoma woman in her 50s was his passenger.

According to WLUK, the Wautoma man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old from Oshkosh was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Neither the Greendale woman or Oshkosh man were wearing their seat belts when the car crashed, according to WLUK.