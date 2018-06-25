× Homicide investigation: Man found with gunshot wound at scene of crash in Racine

RACINE — Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning, June 25. The victim was found at the scene of a crash with a gunshot wound.

According to police, around 3:20 a.m. officers were called out to the intersection of Blake Avenue and Albert Street for the report of gun shots.

A short time later a call was received for a vehicle vs. electrical pole accident at Spring Street and Freres Avenue. It was discovered that the driver was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The operator later died from his injuries. The victim is a 31-year-old resident of Racine.

These two incidents and whether they are connected or not, are being investigated at this time. No other information is being released at this time.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS