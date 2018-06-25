Man fatally shot while camping with his young daughters in California

CALABASAS, Calif. — A 35-year-old man camping with his young daughters was found fatally shot in a Southern California state park, authorities said.

The man was identified as Tristan Beaudette of Irvine, California, Los Angeles County Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter said.

Beaudette was discovered at a campsite at Malibu Creek State Park after authorities received a report of gunfire around 4:45 a.m. Friday, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies arrived to find Beaudette “had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso,” according to LASD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beaudette’s 2- and 4-year-old daughters were inside the tent with him, CNN affiliate KTLA reported. They were not injured, authorities said.

Detective Rodney Moore of the sheriff’s department said no motive has been determined.

“There is no suspect information, no suspect vehicle,” he said. “We are not investigating this as a suicide at this point.”

“Homicide detectives are aware there have been other shootings near the location in the past, however there is no evidence that suggests this incident is related to any prior shootings near the location,” the LASD said.

Winter said an autopsy is pending.

According to his LinkedIn page, Beaudete was an associate director at the pharmaceutical company Allergan. The LinkedIn bio also says Beaudette received a Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley and had seven years experience in late-stage pharmaceutical drug product development.

Malibu Creek State Park is a vast playground for outdoor enthusiasts and a spectacular backdrop used in movies and television shows.

The rugged terrain crisscrossed with streams was used in the original “Planet of the Apes,” “M*A*S*H,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “How Green Was My Valley” and “Pleasantville.”

Detectives said they are working with family members to try to arrange for forensic investigators who specialize in interviewing small children to speak with the daughters.

According to a verified Go Fund Me campaign set up by the family, Beudette was camping with his daughters while his wife prepared to take an exam. After the exam the family was planning to move to the Bay Area, the page said.

Beaudette’s wife, Erica Wu, issued this statement: “Words cannot express the absolute devastation and sorrow we feel from the loss of someone so dear to our family. You were admired by so many for your devotion to your wife and two daughters. We are all so fortunate to have known you for your short time on Earth. You were taken from us far too early, doing something you loved with the girls you adored.”

California State Parks spokesperson Tony Hoffman told CNN affiliate KABC that the campground would remain closed for the next week in the interest of public safety.