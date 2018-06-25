Milwaukee Bucks introduce first-round draft pick Donte DiVincenzo

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will introduce their first-round draft pick, Donte DiVincenzo on Monday, June 25 at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center.

The Bucks selected the Villanova guard with the 17th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

“There will be a lot of time and thought that goes into Dante’s development and growth,” said Coach Bud.

A 6-foot-5, 205-pound sophomore, DiVincenzo was selected as the 2018 Final Four Most Outstanding Player after he averaged 23.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in the Final Four, including scoring 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting in the Wildcats’ win over Michigan in the national championship game. DiVincenzo was named the 2017-18 BIG EAST Sixth Man of the Year after he averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from 3-point range.