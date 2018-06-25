× Milwaukee Health Department: 27 cases of severe bleeding linked to synthetic marijuana

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the City of Milwaukee Health Department are warning about synthetic marijuana and the dangers of severe and even deadly bleeding. In a news release Monday, June 25, officials said cases of severe bleeding linked to K2 have doubled in the city.

As of Monday, MHD officials said there had been 27 cases, confirmed or probable, in Milwaukee, whereas five days prior, there were 10 cases.

“These dangerous products are circulating in our community. I urge everyone in the community to steer clear of these products. They are unpredictable and they are not safe. Parents, please talk to your children about these products,” said Commissioner of Health Patricia McManus in the release.

The use of these products can cause severe bleeding, unexplained bruising and possibly death, MHD officials are warning. These products contain a number of different ingredients.

Some of the products that have been circulating in Milwaukee contain rat poison, MHD officials said.

“Essentially, these ingredients prevent your blood from clotting. This is why bleeding and bruising can occur. It is important to seek medical attention right away,” said Angie Hagy, director of disease control and environmental health in the release.

If you have purchased synthetic cannabinoids or K2, MHD officials advise:

Do not use them and tell your friends and/or family not to use them.

If you have used them and are bleeding or have unexplained bruising, call 911 or go to the emergency room.

If you have used them and are not bleeding, go to the doctor as there is still a chance for bleeding to occur.

You’re encouraged to call 911 or immediately go to an emergency room if you or someone you know is experiencing a serious reaction to synthetic cannabinoids.

