‘Our moral obligation:’ Voces de la Frontera plans protest as Pres. Trump visits Foxconn site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT -- President Donald Trump will visit the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, June 28, and so will protesters.

Voces de la Frontera has planned a demonstration against the Trump administration's controversial immigration practices, including separating children from their parents at the border.

"It's our moral obligation to protest Trump at this time becasue the entire country has had an outpouring of support and resistance to Trump's policies of separating families," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera.

President Trump on June 20 signed an executive order stopping the separation of families at the border. Officials are now working on reuniting families.