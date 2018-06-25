‘Our moral obligation:’ Voces de la Frontera plans protest as Pres. Trump visits Foxconn site

2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Posted 9:11 pm, June 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:26PM, June 25, 2018

MOUNT PLEASANT -- President Donald Trump will visit the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, June 28, and so will protesters.

Voces de la Frontera has planned a demonstration against the Trump administration's controversial immigration practices, including separating children from their parents at the border.

"It's our moral obligation to protest Trump at this time becasue the entire country has had an outpouring of support and resistance to Trump's policies of separating families," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera.

Watched by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (L) and Vice President Mike Pence, US President Donald Trump signs an executive order on immigration in the Oval Office of the White House on June 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at putting an end to the controversial separation of migrant families at the border, reversing a harsh practice that had earned international scorn.'It's about keeping families together,' Trump said at the signing ceremony. 'I did not like the sight of families being separated,' he added. (Photo by Mandel Ngan / AFP)

President Trump on June 20 signed an executive order stopping the separation of families at the border. Officials are now working on reuniting families.

