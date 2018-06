× Police: Man shot, injured near 39th and Burleigh in Milwaukee, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning, June 25. It happened near 39th and Burleigh around 7:55 a.m.

Police say a 22-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Milwaukee police are still seeking a suspect and a motive.