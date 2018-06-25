Police release video of burglary suspects who offered to fix elderly victim’s roof

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects in connection with a burglary involving an elderly victim.

It happened Monday, June 18 around 3 p.m. at a home near 6th and Layton Avenue — where police say the suspects offered to fix the victim’s roof.

One of the suspects distracted the victim as the other entered the home and stole a substantial amount of money, police say.

The first suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30, Hispanic, standing 5’8″ to 5’9″ tall, with a slim build. He has short black hair.

The second suspect is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40, Hispanic, standing 5’8″ to 5’9″ tall, with a heavy build. He has black, curly hair, and was wearing a T-shirt and pants.

They were driving a Pontiac Montana or Buick Terraza.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.