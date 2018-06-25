Police seek vehicle wanted in connection to Memorial Day homicide near Kern Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have released photos of a vehicle connected to a fatal shooting on Memorial Day in an effort to identify the suspect.

According to police, the vehicle is a 2007 red Kia Optima sedan.

The homicide happened on May 28 around 1:30 p.m. near Kern Park — near Keefe and Humboldt in Milwaukee.

The vehicle has Wisconsin license plate number 586-VSW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The victim in this case was identified as Juan Bernal.

The park was full of people hosting cookouts and kids playing basketball when it happened — and this was one of 14 separate shootings over the Memorial Day weekend — three of them deadly.

Witnesses said they saw the victim on the basketball court — when they heard gunfire.

Police said they do not know what led to the shooting. But they say they are dealing with known suspects.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim.