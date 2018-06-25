Pres. Trump urges Maxine Waters to ‘be careful’ after she urged ‘push back’ against administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump says congresswoman Maxine Waters should “be careful” after she urged the public to “push back” against administration members.

President Trump criticized the California Democrat in a tweet Monday. The president renewed his claim that he considers Waters “an extraordinarily low IQ person” and said she’s become the “Face of the Democrat Party” along with fellow California Democrat Nancy Pelosi. President Trump added: “Be careful what you wish for Max!”

Waters is a vocal President Trump critic who has been calling for his impeachment. She told rally-goers in her Los Angeles district over the weekend to “push back” on Trump administration members when they’re in public and “tell them they’re not welcome.”

Waters’ comments were in response to President Trump’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy that led to families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.