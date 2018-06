× Richard Harrison from “Pawn Stars” dead at 77

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Richard Harrison, known as “Old Man” on “Pawn Stars” has died, according to TMZ. He was 77.

‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved,” Rick Harrison said Monday morning …”He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over.”

TMZ reports that the circumstances surrounding his death are unclear.